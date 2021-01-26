Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 3,256 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

XPO opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.