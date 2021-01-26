Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,581 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

