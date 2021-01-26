Golden Green Inc. Invests $71,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

