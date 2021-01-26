JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

