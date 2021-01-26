IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.