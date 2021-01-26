The TJX Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 28,755 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,451% compared to the average volume of 1,854 put options.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

