Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $269.77 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

