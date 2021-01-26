Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

