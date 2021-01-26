Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) PT at $17.50

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.