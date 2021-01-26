Bank OZK Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

