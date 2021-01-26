Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

PROSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

