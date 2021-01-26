Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

HSC stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

