IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,647 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

