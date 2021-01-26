Ledyard National Bank Has $595,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

