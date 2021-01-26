Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,967 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

