69,580 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

LPTX stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

