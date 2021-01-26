Golden Green Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 505,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 314,883 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,086,305 shares of company stock worth $55,983,129 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

