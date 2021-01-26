Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

