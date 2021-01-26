Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

