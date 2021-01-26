Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

