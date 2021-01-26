Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

