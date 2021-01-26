Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,972 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.