Regency Centers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 893% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

