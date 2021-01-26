Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.