Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

