Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Shares of OROVY opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

