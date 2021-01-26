FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

