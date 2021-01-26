Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.63 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $18,843,000. AJO LP boosted its position in DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

