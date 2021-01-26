eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

