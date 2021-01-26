Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

