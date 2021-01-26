First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $30,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

