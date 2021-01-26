Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.