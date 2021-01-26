Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

IWO stock opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

