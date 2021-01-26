Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $9,618,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

