Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 388 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.66% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $91.52.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

