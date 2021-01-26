Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

