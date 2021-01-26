Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

