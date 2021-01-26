Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

