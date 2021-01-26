Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of COST stock opened at $361.88 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

