Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 170,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 159,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.