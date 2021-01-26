New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of New Jersey Resources worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 109.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

