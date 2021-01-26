Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AMOT opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

