Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after buying an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 268,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 189,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.