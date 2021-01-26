JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 384 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.