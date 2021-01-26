Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $401,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

