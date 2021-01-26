SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

