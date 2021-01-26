Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,586 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

