Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

MRO stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

