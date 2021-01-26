Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,163 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,095,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

