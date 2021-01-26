Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

